NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor rejects pressure narrative as offense struggles without Juan Soto

The New York Mets continue to search for answers at the plate, but Francisco Lindor made it clear that the team is not pressing despite the absence of Juan Soto. As offensive struggles persist, Lindor pushed back on the idea that hitters are trying to do too much to compensate.

After another quiet performance, Lindor addressed the situation directly. “Soto is irreplaceable. He’s one of the best hitters in the game,” he said via SNY. “Guys understand that we’ve got to get it done.” His comments reflect a clubhouse that remains focused, even as production has dipped.

The Mets were shut out 4–0 by the Athletics, extending their scoreless stretch to 17 innings. They managed just six hits and struggled to generate consistent pressure, highlighting how much the lineup has missed Soto’s presence as a stabilizing force, especially with reports that he has been taking indoor swings but is not ready to return.

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Mets offense searching for rhythm

Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged that several hitters are currently struggling, leading to quick innings and limited opportunities with runners on base. The lack of consistency in the middle of the order has made it difficult for New York to build momentum offensively.

"Soto is irreplaceable. He's one of the best hitters in the game, but guys understand that we've got to get it done."



Francisco Lindor was asked if Mets hitters are trying to do too much in the absence of Juan Soto: pic.twitter.com/YiKvQAXh6x — SNY (@SNYtv) April 11, 2026

Even Lindor has not been immune to the slow start. He is hitting .164 through 14 games and is still looking for his first home run of the season. Despite that, he emphasized that the issue is more about execution than pressure, as the team works to find its rhythm.

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Soto’s absence continues to impact lineup

There is little doubt that Soto’s absence has been a major factor. Before going down, he was producing at an elite level and anchoring the top of the lineup, giving opposing pitchers fewer options to navigate.

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Without him, teams have attacked the Mets more aggressively, exposing inconsistencies across the lineup. Until Soto returns, New York will need to find internal solutions, something Lindor believes is still within reach if the team executes better in key moments.