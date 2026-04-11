NY Yankees’ Brian Cashman stands by Cade Winquest decision despite early exit

The New York Yankees made a quick decision on Cade Winquest, but general manager Brian Cashman made it clear there are no regrets. Despite not pitching in a regular-season game, the Rule 5 pick was designated for assignment as the team prioritized roster flexibility and immediate results.

“We were forced to make a decision and ultimately, he hadn’t even pitched yet this year,” Cashman said, according to the New York Post. “It didn’t work out the way we wanted… but he’s really talented. We like the process.”

The move reflects the challenge of balancing development and contention. Winquest, 25, never got into a game despite making the Opening Day roster, as the Yankees leaned heavily on trusted bullpen arms during a competitive early stretch of the season, raising the possibility that the Red Sox could target Winquest.

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Yankees prioritize results over development

Cashman emphasized that the decision was more about timing than talent. The Yankees opened the season with tight games and limited opportunities, making it difficult to give innings to an unproven pitcher still adjusting to the big-league level.

Cade Winquest #80 with the Yankees pitches against the Cubs. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Manager Aaron Boone echoed that sentiment, noting how close Winquest came to debuting. “There were probably four or five games where he was a batter away from coming into the game… it just never happened,” Boone said. “We still think very highly of him.”

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What comes next for Winquest and New York

If Winquest clears waivers, he must be offered back to the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that originally developed him. However, if they decline, the Yankees could still keep him in their system and continue his development at the minor league level.

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For New York, the situation highlights the difficulty of carrying a Rule 5 player while trying to compete for a postseason spot. Cashman acknowledged the challenge but remained confident in the process, signaling that while the outcome wasn’t ideal, the evaluation of Winquest’s potential remains unchanged.