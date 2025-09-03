NY Mets HC Carlos Mendoza reportedly strategizes around Kodai Senga, but the player holds the advantage

The New York Mets are eyeing the postseason as September marks the final stretch of the regular season. Head coach Carlos Mendoza faces crucial roster decisions to tackle the challenges ahead as the team holds a Wild Card spot. Mistakes can be costly, and one player whose position may be in jeopardy is Kodai Senga.

According to a report by Mike Puma in The New York Post, Senga might be optioned to the minors, among other considerations, due to his current situation with the Mets. Mendoza addressed this issue, stating that a final decision is expected by Friday.

“Everything is on the table. There’s a lot going on right now, and we just have to wait and see after we get through today,” Mendoza said Wednesday morning regarding Senga, as the team prepared to face the Detroit Tigers in the series finale.

Senga’s situation is tied to his performance, as he hasn’t posted strong numbers in his eight starts with the team. Mendoza and the coaching staff are cautious, understanding the importance of upcoming games in securing the Wild Card spot.

Senga holds the key to his future

Despite whatever plans manager Mendoza might be arranging for pitcher Senga, whether it involves sending him to the minors or limiting his playtime in the main roster, Senga ultimately holds the decision in his own hands. His contract clearly stipulates that he has the authority to choose between playing in the majors or the minors.

“We’re not sure [about his willingness to go to the minors]. We all understand he’ll need to give us his consent,” Mendoza stated before the pivotal game against the Tigers, a matchup that could prove decisive for the Mets’ postseason aspirations as September draws to a close.

Senga reflects on his performance

In his last outing with the Mets at the end of August, Senga spoke candidly about his performance, emphasizing the physical challenges he’s been experiencing and the disconnect between his on-field actions and his understanding of the game.

“There are parts of my body that aren’t moving the way I want them to. At the same time, I’m out there competing. It’s a fine line and it’s tough for me, because I’m out there, but I’m not able to perform,” Senga expressed to the media following a loss to the Miami Marlins.

