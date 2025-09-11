NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gets brutally honest on team’s morale after loss to Phillies

The New York Mets find themselves on the verge of a disheartening sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in their four-game series this week. Head coach Carlos Mendoza and his squad faced another disappointing night as they fight to maintain their Wild Card spot in September. The defeats against the Phillies have left fans increasingly concerned.

Despite the setback, Mendoza remains steadfast in his belief in the bullpen, acknowledging, “Nobody is happy right now,” but expressing confidence in his players. “They know where we’re at. That’s one thing with these guys, they’re not going to give up. They are going to show up, they are going to keep preparing,” Mendoza told the media following the latest loss.

The frustration is palpable; the Mets had been enjoying a promising September until these past three games against the Phillies. This series has exposed underlying issues, as evidenced by their stellar performance against lower-tier teams, contrasting sharply with their struggles against more formidable opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the fan base remains hopeful as they contemplate the critical games ahead. After concluding their four-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday, they aim for at least one victory to boost morale. With pivotal matchups looming, the Mets’ resolve will be put to the test.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Francisco Lindor reflects on Mets’ struggles

Despite comments from Mendoza addressing the media, Francisco Lindor offered a more introspective take on the Mets’ performance, emphasizing the need for improvement as the team aims for a postseason berth.

Advertisement

see also Sean Manaea opens up about dugout exchange with NY Mets HC Carlos Mendoza

“We haven’t been consistent. It’s one of those years where things haven’t clicked for a long time,” Lindor said post-game. He acknowledged a degree of misfortune impacting the team, which is affecting their mindset as they tackle the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Soto’s stellar season shines on…

While the Mets grapple with challenges, a silver lining has emerged in Juan Soto’s outstanding performance. Despite the team’s struggles, Soto is having a standout season, showcasing his potential to drive the Mets toward their postseason goals with his explosive hitting.

Recently achieving the 30-30 milestone for this regular season, Soto continued to impress by recording his 39th home run and 31st stolen base against the Phillies on Wednesday. These achievements contribute to the growing legacy of a player who secured one of the largest contracts in American sports history.

Advertisement

Advertisement