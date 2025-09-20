NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza opens up after Juan Soto hits career-high 42nd home run in historic MLB season

The Citi Field crowd rose to its feet in the fourth inning Friday as Juan Soto turned on a pitch and launched it into the New York night. The blast not only padded the New York Mets’ lead over the Washington Nationals; it also etched Soto’s name deeper into franchise history.

With his 42nd home run of the season, Soto set a new personal best and moved into third place on the Mets’ all-time single-season list. The moment carried added weight, given how uneven his first weeks in Queens felt back in April. Months later, Soto has become the beating heart of the Mets’ playoff push, rewriting expectations for his debut season in Flushing.

“When you talk about the numbers, that is something special,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the win via SNY. “For me, it’s just the person. It’s how consistent he has been the whole year…Special guy, special player, man, it’s pretty unbelievable what he’s doing.”

How has Soto reached new heights?

Soto has excelled in every facet of his offensive game. Over his last 20 contests, he owns a .368/.462/.829 slashline with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs, leading the majors in nearly every major power category during that stretch. His patience at the plate also remains elite, as his 121 walks this year bring him within four of John Olerud’s Mets record.

The 40/40 watch

Beyond the power surge, Soto’s legs have added a new wrinkle. His 34 stolen bases mark another career high and the most by a Met since 2013. With just eight games remaining, Soto needs six more steals to join the exclusive 40/40 club, a feat only six players in MLB history have accomplished. “Feels great,” Soto said. “A lot of hard work day in and day out since the offseason and to get results it’s really good for any player.”

A season that could define a legacy

This is Soto’s eighth big league season, yet his trajectory suggests he’s still evolving. He finished third in MVP voting a year ago with the Yankees, but his 2025 campaign with the Mets may be his most complete to date. Mendoza praised his ability to adapt: “At this point, nothing surprises me anymore. He’s going to continue to get better, that’s pretty unbelievable.”

The Mets close the regular season with eight crucial games, their postseason hopes hanging in the balance. For Soto, the chase for a 40/40 season adds extra intrigue, but his consistency at the plate may prove even more valuable as New York looks to extend its season into October.

