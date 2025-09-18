Trent Grisham reaches milestone matched only by NY Yankees legend in MLB history

The New York Yankees clinched another victory in their series against the Minnesota Twins, with Trent Grisham delivering a standout performance by hitting multiple home runs. His exceptional play allowed him to reach a significant milestone previously achieved by franchise legend Mickey Mantle in MLB history.

According to OptaStats, Grisham became the first MLB player from any team to hit 15 or more home runs in a 50-game span without recording any extra-base hits, a feat last accomplished by Mantle in 1958 when he hit 21 home runs without doubles or triples in that stretch.

Grisham’s recent games have seen him hit only home runs, bringing his total to 33 for the season with the Yankees. This extends his career high for a regular season, surpassing his previous best of 17 home runs with the San Diego Padres in 2022.

With Grisham on the field, the Yankees have found another powerful hitter alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, two of the franchise’s top sluggers. The team is anticipated to make a postseason appearance, at the very least in the Wild Card series.

Grisham among the greats

Grisham’s outstanding performance this regular season underscores his value to the Yankees, who are nearing the clinching of a Wild Card spot and challenging the Toronto Blue Jays for leadership in the AL East standings.

Grisham ranks among qualified American League hitters with at least 30 home runs and a .340 on-base percentage, a list headed by teammate Aaron Judge with Mariners standout Cal Raleigh just behind.

Bellinger praises Grisham

As Grisham continues to post impressive stats this regular season, teammate Cody Bellinger commended him following their matchup, where Grisham played a vital role in securing the Yankees’ win over the Twins in the third game of the series on Wednesday.

“He does it with ease, and it’s been really fun to watch,” Bellinger told the media post-game. His comments, coupled with Grisham’s performance, have fueled optimism among Yankees fans about the team’s postseason prospects this year.

