NY Mets’ Marcus Semien follows Luke Weaver’s path, shows up with the bag to another MLB team

The New York Mets officially opened their Spring Training camp with a revamped roster, highlighted by high-profile additions Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien. However, it was the former Texas Rangers second baseman who stole the early headlines by following in the footsteps of teammate Luke Weaver, who recently went viral for arriving at the Mets’ facility with a New York Yankees equipment bag.

Semien arrived early to Clover Park in Port St. Lucie to begin his tenure with the Mets while still sporting a duffel bag prominently featuring the Rangers‘ logo. The sight quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, sparking a mix of lighthearted sarcasm and jokes about the transition between the two clubs.

Semien joined the Mets this offseason following a blockbuster one-for-one trade that saw veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo head to Texas, ending Nimmo’s 10-year career in New York.

After missing the postseason in 2025, the Mets sought to make significant roster adjustments, specifically targeting Semien to provide elite defensive stability in the middle of the infield.

What Semien brings to the Mets roster

Semien arrives in New York looking to bounce back from the most challenging offensive season of his career. He struggled to a .230 average and a .669 OPS over 127 games in 2025 before his season was cut short by a left foot fracture and a Lisfranc strain.

Despite the down year at the plate, the 2023 World Series champion remains a defensive powerhouse. He is coming off his second career Gold Glove Award, having posted 7 Outs Above Average and a plus-6 fielding run value at second base last season. His presence is expected to provide a veteran anchor for the Mets defense.

The veteran also adds critical leadership to the clubhouse, where he reunites with Bo Bichette. The two were teammates with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, a season where Bichette credited Semien as a major influence on his development.

As the 2026 season approaches, Semien will aim to regain his offensive form while continuing to provide Gold Glove-caliber play at the hot corner of the middle infield.

