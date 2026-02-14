Former NY Mets pitcher joins San Diego Padres alongside Nick Castellanos

Preparation for a new MLB season is in full swing, and teams are still looking to strengthen their rosters as best as possible. After being released by the Phillies, Nick Castellanos decided to join the San Diego Padres, who also acquired the services of a former New York Mets player.

According to insider Robert Murray via his X account, free agent Griffin Canning has reached an agreement with the Padres and will join the team ahead of the upcoming season. Physical exams are still pending.

In this way, Craig Stammen’s team adds experience to its roster. The talented pitcher, who in 2020 was awarded the Gold Glove Award, comes ready to bring all his expertise to a team aiming to be a contender.

Griffin Canning’s numbers in 2025

Griffin Canning enjoyed a productive 2025 season with the New York Mets, establishing himself as a key mid-rotation starter after signing a one-year deal. Over 16 starts, he posted a solid 7-3 record with a 3.77 ERA, providing much-needed stability to the pitching staff.

Griffin Canning #46 of the New York Mets.

Canning logged 76.1 innings, recording 70 strikeouts and finishing the campaign with a 1.38 WHIP. Although his season was eventually hampered by injury, his performance was a significant bright spot for the Mets and has reportedly sparked interest in a reunion for the 2026 season.

A team that shows promise

The San Diego Padres are entering the 2026 season with clear championship aspirations, banking on the veteran presence and offensive fire-power of Nick Castellanos to spearhead their title charge.

After acquiring the reliable slugger to bolster a lineup already featuring superstars like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., the front office has signaled that they are in “win-now” mode.

If their core stars can stay healthy and harmonize their collective talent, San Diego possesses the necessary depth and star power to navigate a deep postseason run and finally bring a World Series trophy to Petco Park.

