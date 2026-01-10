NY Mets position themselves to add an All-Star while Kyle Tucker’s future remains uncertain

The Kyle Tucker saga with the New York Mets doesn’t seem close to a resolution, making every minute count as the team looks to strengthen for the upcoming season. In Queens, they don’t want to waste any time, which is why the possibility of adding another All-Star is starting to emerge.

According to reports from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon via Sleeper Mets, there’s a possibility the Milwaukee Brewers could part ways with star Freddy Peralta in exchange for a young, major-league-ready replacement. The Mets, according to insiders, hold the advantage — and they wouldn’t have to give up one of their own stars to make it happen.

“Of the clubs in the mix for Peralta, the New York Mets might be in the best position to part with a prized young arm – and they can do it without offering top prospect Nolan McLean.”

Peralta’s numbers that excite Queens

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta reached new heights during the 2025 season, firmly establishing himself as one of the premier starters in the National League.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Earning his second career All-Star selection, Peralta anchored the rotation with a superb 17-6 record and a career-best 2.70 ERA across 33 starts. His ability to dominate lineups was on full display as he surpassed the 200-strikeout milestone for the third consecutive year, racking up 204 punchouts while maintaining a sharp 1.08 WHIP.

As he enters the 2026 season, Peralta’s elite 2025 performance has not only boosted his value but also made him one of the most talked-about names in recent trade rumors.

Will Tucker join the Mets?

The New York Mets are pushing hard to land Kyle Tucker for the 2026 season, hoping his elite bat can solidify their outfield. However, the competition is fierce, and with the Mets reportedly not frontrunners compared to the aggressive push from the Toronto Blue Jays, Steve Cohen may need to act fast to secure the star slugger.