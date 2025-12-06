NY Mets reportedly eye Kyle Schwarber, Phillies could face tough competition

The Philadelphia Phillies could face a significant decision this offseason regarding Kyle Schwarber, one of the team’s key power hitters in 2025. Schwarber’s presence in the lineup has been pivotal, and whether the Phillies can retain him will be a major storyline as the winter meetings approach.

Rumors about Schwarber’s next destination have been circulating for months. While the Phillies are widely seen as favorites to re-sign him, other teams are reportedly in the mix, including the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and New York Mets, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Insider Buster Olney added fuel to the speculation, sharing that the “juiciest rumor” ahead of the winter meetings involves the Mets potentially challenging the Phillies for Schwarber. Olney noted the advantages Schwarber could bring to New York, both on the field and in fostering team chemistry, and suggested that even if the Mets don’t ultimately win a bidding war, their involvement could drive up Philadelphia’s costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mets could complicate Phillies’ plans

If the Mets do enter the Schwarber sweepstakes, it could create a particularly stressful scenario for the Phillies. The high-spending Mets are known for aggressive offseason moves, and a bidding war could push Schwarber out of Philadelphia. Adding insult to injury, the Mets and Phillies play in the same division, meaning Phillies fans could end up watching Schwarber boost a direct rival.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Phillies hits a solo home run against the Dodgers. Harry How/Getty Images

Advertisement

What this means for the Phillies

see also Blue Jays reportedly make bold move for Kyle Tucker after hosting star in Florida amid aggressive offseason

For now, the situation is uncertain. Schwarber remains a free agent, and the Phillies’ front office will need to weigh how much they are willing to spend to retain him.

Advertisement

SurveyWho do you think is most likely to land Kyle Schwarber if he leaves the Phillies this offseason? Who do you think is most likely to land Kyle Schwarber if he leaves the Phillies this offseason? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Meanwhile, other contenders are closely monitoring the market, making it clear that the 2025 MLB offseason could become a heated battle for one of baseball’s top sluggers.