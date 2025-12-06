NY Mets’ Devin Williams sends clear message on bullpen role amid Edwin Díaz uncertainty

The New York Mets made headlines on December 3 by signing reliever Devin Williams to a three-year deal worth $45 million, which rises to $51 million with a $6 million signing bonus. While Mets fans were expecting updates on Edwin Diaz’s potential return, Williams’ signing added a new dynamic to the bullpen conversation.

Williams, known for his high-leverage work, has spent most of his MLB career as a closer, though he lost that role mid-season with the Yankees due to inconsistent performance. He rebounded late in 2025 in a set-up role, which ultimately made him an attractive option for the Mets.

The acquisition of Williams does not appear to impact New York’s pursuit of Diaz. However, it provides the team with a strong late-inning arm if Diaz ultimately signs elsewhere, ensuring stability at the back end of the bullpen.

Devin Williams’ comments on Mets role

During his introductory press conference on December 5, Williams addressed questions about his role with the Mets, particularly if Diaz were to return as closer. “Yeah. Like I said, I think it’s just a good situation. If [Diaz] comes back, I think we’re going to have a really good back end of the ‘pen. So, more good arms is always a good thing. That’s really it,” Williams said, according to an X post from SNY.

This statement demonstrates that Williams prioritizes team success over personal accolades. He seems comfortable in a setup role, even if Diaz returns to assume closer duties, signaling a team-first mentality that Mets fans will appreciate.

Implications for the Mets’ Bullpen

Williams’ attitude suggests the Mets could field one of the strongest back ends in the league if they re-sign Diaz. The combination of both pitchers would provide New York with flexibility and reliability in high-pressure situations, which is crucial for a playoff push.

Ultimately, the realization of this ideal bullpen scenario hinges on the Mets securing Diaz’s return. Until then, Williams’ willingness to adapt showcases the team-first mindset the organization hopes will translate into sustained success.

