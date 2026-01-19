Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets reportedly eye unexpected World Series champion amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

Cody Bellinger and the New York Mets have been at the center of swirling rumors concerning potential moves for the upcoming season. However, fresh reports have surfaced, suggesting that the Mets might be eyeing yet another significant addition to their roster.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger is a free agent in MLB
© Ishika Samant/Getty Images)Cody Bellinger is a free agent in MLB

Among the names the New York Mets have reportedly explored, some weren’t prominently featured in the offseason buzz. In addition to Cody Bellinger, other players have surfaced as potential candidates to join the roster for the 2026 MLB season.

According to a report, the Mets have allegedly reached out to the Houston Astros regarding one of their key players. “A bit of a surprise: The Mets have contacted the Astros about DH Yordan Alvarez, a source has just confirmed to me,” reported feature ESPN ‘MattTalkToEm’ on X.

Alvarez, instrumental in the Astros’ recent World Series triumph, received the Rookie of the Year award in 2019, secured a Silver Slugger award, earned ALCS MVP honors, and has appeared in three All-Star games in his seven-year career.

Advertisement

The designated hitter or left fielder has delivered impressive stats, attracting interest from not only the Mets but other franchises as well. However, it’s surprising that the Mets have inquired about him, considering his contract extends until 2028, with $115 million remaining.

Yordan Alvarez running for base

Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros runs.

Advertisement

Alvarez’s career highlights

Despite some down years in 2020,, 2021 and 2025, Alvarez has been a standout performer for the Astros over the past seven years. With three All-Star appearances, a top-third MVP finish in 2022, and a top-10 MVP finish in 2024, Alvarez has crafted a distinguished career.

NY Yankees make final decision on Cody Bellinger despite NY Mets threat

see also

NY Yankees make final decision on Cody Bellinger despite NY Mets threat

  • Batting Average: .297
  • Home Runs: 170 (41 in a season high)
  • RBIs: 493 (118 in a season high)
  • OPS: .961
  • Hits: 728 (174 in a season high)
  • WAR: 24.3 (5.8 in a season high)
Advertisement

Mets’ contingency plans if Bellinger declines

Uncertainty looms over Cody Bellinger’s potential signing with the Mets, prompting the New York franchise to reportedly identify four other players as potential roster enhancements for the upcoming season.

With the New York Yankees reportedly making an enticing offer that may reduce the Mets’ chances of signing Bellinger, the Mets are exploring alternative options. If Alvarez become a feasible acquisition, it would be a move that the fanbase could celebrate.

Advertisement

Survey

Should the Mets go for Alvarez if the Astros are willing to listen to an offer?

already voted 0 people

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Yankees News: The Cody Bellinger saga takes a turn as the Mets loom large
MLB

NY Yankees News: The Cody Bellinger saga takes a turn as the Mets loom large

NY Mets Rumors: Four players the team is reportedly eyeing if Cody Bellinger signs somewhere else
MLB

NY Mets Rumors: Four players the team is reportedly eyeing if Cody Bellinger signs somewhere else

NY Yankees’ latest offer details to Cody Bellinger may distance the NY Mets and other MLB suitors
MLB

NY Yankees’ latest offer details to Cody Bellinger may distance the NY Mets and other MLB suitors

Josh Allen’s former Bills teammate emerges as potential candidate to replace Sean McDermott
NFL

Josh Allen’s former Bills teammate emerges as potential candidate to replace Sean McDermott

Better Collective Logo