NY Mets reportedly eye unexpected World Series champion amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

Among the names the New York Mets have reportedly explored, some weren’t prominently featured in the offseason buzz. In addition to Cody Bellinger, other players have surfaced as potential candidates to join the roster for the 2026 MLB season.

According to a report, the Mets have allegedly reached out to the Houston Astros regarding one of their key players. “A bit of a surprise: The Mets have contacted the Astros about DH Yordan Alvarez, a source has just confirmed to me,” reported feature ESPN ‘MattTalkToEm’ on X.

Alvarez, instrumental in the Astros’ recent World Series triumph, received the Rookie of the Year award in 2019, secured a Silver Slugger award, earned ALCS MVP honors, and has appeared in three All-Star games in his seven-year career.

The designated hitter or left fielder has delivered impressive stats, attracting interest from not only the Mets but other franchises as well. However, it’s surprising that the Mets have inquired about him, considering his contract extends until 2028, with $115 million remaining.

Alvarez’s career highlights

Despite some down years in 2020,, 2021 and 2025, Alvarez has been a standout performer for the Astros over the past seven years. With three All-Star appearances, a top-third MVP finish in 2022, and a top-10 MVP finish in 2024, Alvarez has crafted a distinguished career.

Batting Average: .297

Home Runs: 170 (41 in a season high)

RBIs: 493 (118 in a season high)

OPS: .961

Hits: 728 (174 in a season high)

WAR: 24.3 (5.8 in a season high)

Mets’ contingency plans if Bellinger declines

Uncertainty looms over Cody Bellinger’s potential signing with the Mets, prompting the New York franchise to reportedly identify four other players as potential roster enhancements for the upcoming season.

With the New York Yankees reportedly making an enticing offer that may reduce the Mets’ chances of signing Bellinger, the Mets are exploring alternative options. If Alvarez become a feasible acquisition, it would be a move that the fanbase could celebrate.

