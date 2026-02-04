NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes bold suggestion on potential Jasson Domínguez outfield shift

The New York Yankees outfield is crowded heading into the 2026 season, featuring Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Jasson Domínguez, and Spencer Jones. With so many options, questions remain about the team’s long-term plans, particularly regarding the development of the young Domínguez.

While Judge and Bellinger are under contract for next season, Grisham will hit free agency, leaving an opening that could shift how the Yankees handle the other outfielders.

During an appearance on WFAN’s “The Carton Show with Craig Carton & Chris McMonigle”, Aaron Boone addressed the possibility of Domínguez moving from a corner outfield spot to center field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I view him more in the corner,“ Boone said. “I’m not going to totally rule out center ever. Again, this is a young man that’s really, really athletic and twitchy and fast and has all the physical attributes. I view him more as a corner guy, but I’d be foolish to rule him out as a potential center fielder.”

Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees celebrates the win with Jasson Domínguez #24 after the game. Elsa/Getty Images

Advertisement

Domínguez’s development remains key

At just 22 years old, Domínguez is still a work in progress. Boone and GM Brian Cashman have emphasized the importance of patience with his development. While last season marked his best performance to date, he still trails Grisham, Bellinger, and Judge in terms of immediate playing value.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly take flyer on experienced former NY Mets, Phillies reliever

Could center field be the future?

Domínguez has limited experience in center, logging just 107 innings at the position in his MLB career, spending last season entirely in left field. With playing time scarce in a stacked Yankees outfield, experimenting with him in center may be the team’s best chance to develop him as a cornerstone outfielder.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Yankees try Jasson Domínguez in center field next season? Should the Yankees try Jasson Domínguez in center field next season? already voted 0 people

Opening the door to a center-field role could give Domínguez a path to a starting position, setting the stage for the Yankees’ outfield landscape beyond the 2026 season.

Advertisement