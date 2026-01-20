NY Yankees add new face to roster amid talks over Cody Bellinger

Teams continue to be in constant motion, looking to strengthen their rosters, and the New York Yankees don’t want to fall behind in this race. While they are still awaiting Cody Bellinger’s decision, the Bronx club added a new player in the past few hours.

The latest news confirms the arrival of right-handed reliever Dylan Coleman, who joins the Yankees after signing a minor-league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

In MLB, Coleman has worn the jerseys of both the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros, the latter where he posted his best numbers. In 2026, he will face what could be the biggest challenge of his career.

While Coleman isn’t expected to play a major role, the key for Aaron Boone with these reinforcements is to have more options as the team prepares for what is expected to be an extremely competitive season.

Dylan Coleman #65.

Waiting on Bellinger’s decision

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is facing a pivotal crossroads regarding his future. While the New York Yankees have offered a five-year, $160 million deal with multiple opt-outs, Bellinger and agent Scott Boras are reportedly holding out for a seven-year commitment.

With the Mets, Blue Jays, and Giants lurking as potential suitors after missing out on other top targets, the market is heating up and Bellinger’s decision timing revealed that he is closing in on a final choice very soon. Whether he returns to the Bronx or pivots to a division rival, his decision will significantly shape the competitive landscape for the upcoming campaign.