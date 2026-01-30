MLB Rumors: Phillies could add veteran outfielder after Harrison Bader, Ranger Suárez exits

The Philadelphia Phillies have been reshaping their outfield following the departures of Harrison Bader and Ranger Suárez, as the club looks to balance youth and experience after a lackluster campaign last season.

While top prospect Justin Crawford is expected to get a shot at center field, and Brandon Marsh alongside Adolis García hold the corners, the group still leaves room for improvement. Questions remain about consistency and overall lineup firepower.

In that context, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand floated the idea that the Phillies could pursue veteran Miguel Andujar to supplement the outfield. “The Phillies could also use a right-handed-hitting outfielder such as Miguel Andujar or Randal Grichuk,“ Feinsand noted, suggesting Andujar’s versatility could make him a valuable addition to the roster.

Could Andujar provide the spark the Phillies need?

Andujar brings experience and the ability to contribute both off the bench and in the starting lineup. Last season, split between the Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds, he totaled 10 home runs with 44 RBI, posting a 125 OPS+ across 321 at-bats. His right-handed bat could give the Phillies lineup a needed boost, especially against left-handed pitching.

Miguel Andujar #38 of the Reds runs the bases after hitting a grand slam home run. Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Given the Phillies’ current setup, Andujar could compete for playing time in left field or serve as a flexible bench piece, potentially surpassing Marsh offensively. Spotrac had projected a two-year, $12.2 million deal for him earlier in the offseason, but the cost may now be even lower, making him a bargain target.

The Phillies will continue evaluating their options as spring training approaches, factoring in the departures of Bader and Suárez while weighing Andujar’s potential fit against internal alternatives and other external candidates.