NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. voices frustration to HC Aaron Boone following Game 1 loss to Red Sox

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was notably absent from Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Yankees manager Aaron Boone opted to start Amed Rosario instead, a decision that evidently did not sit well with Chisholm Jr. Following the game, Chisholm Jr. addressed the media in an unusual manner.

As he rummaged through his locker and faced questions from reporters, Chisholm Jr. did not hide his frustration at being left out of Tuesday night’s lineup. When asked if he was surprised by the decision, his response was terse: “I guess, yeah.“

Chisholm Jr. disclosed that Boone had texted him about the decision not to include him in Game 1’s lineup, and he shared his reaction with the media. “We’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do to win, right? That’s how I see it,” Chisholm Jr. remarked, candidly expressing his sentiments.

Rather than being disrespectful, Chisholm Jr.’s interaction with the media highlighted the emotions he was experiencing at the time. It wasn’t just about losing the game, but about not contributing to the team during such critical moments. However, the situation might change during Game 2 on Wednesday vs Red Sox.

Aaron Judge clarifies the situation with Chisholm Jr.

Following the high-intensity matchup against the Red Sox, Judge was not only questioned about the team’s performance, but also about comments made publicly by Chisholm Jr., which seemed to reverse earlier statements on the issue.

“It might stir up some drama externally, but internally, we’re rock solid. Inside this clubhouse, we’re united, fully supporting one another. We remain unaffected by external turbulence, we can’t afford to operate that way,” Judge stated, addressing the remarks from Chisholm Jr.

Judge’s insights on the game

In addition to discussing Chisholm Jr., Judge offered observations on the game, highlighting the performance of Max Fried, who was pitching exceptionally well before being pulled from the mound by Boone’s strategic decision.

“It’s definitely tough, especially when someone like him is out there doing his job,” Judge commented, referring to the situation with Fried. “Still, we need to find ways to drive in more runs.”

