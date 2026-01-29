NY Yankees make candid admission on Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones’ outlook after Cody Bellinger signing

The New York Yankees have essentially locked in their starting outfield with the re-signing of Cody Bellinger, but the future for youngsters Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones has become less certain.

What once looked like a potential battle for left field is now complicated by the presence of Bellinger, leaving the team’s management to reassess opportunities for its promising prospects.

Before Bellinger’s return, manager Aaron Boone spoke about the possibility of Domínguez or Jones breaking into the everyday lineup. That outlook has shifted, and the Yankees’ young outfielders may now have to wait longer for consistent playing time.

Even with the starting outfield filled, injuries and performance during spring training could still impact the calculation, giving Domínguez or Jones a chance to make an impact. Their talent remains evident, but immediate playing time will be limited.

Jasson Domínguez #24 of the Yankees makes a catch against the Astros. Al Bello/Getty Images

How does Bellinger’s return affect Domínguez and Jones?

“The reality is that [the outlook] does change,” Boone admitted during a Zoom news conference. “We got Cody right back in the center of the mix and [Trent Grisham] back. That maybe complicates some things for them, but we also know what potentially outstanding players they are going to be in this league.”

With Aaron Judge firmly in right field and Trent Grisham in center after accepting a qualifying offer, Bellinger completes the starting outfield. Boone emphasized that there is still time before Opening Day, and circumstances like injuries or spring training performance could shift opportunities for the young outfielders.

Young talent still in focus

Domínguez played 123 games in 2025, slashing .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Meanwhile, Jones had a standout minor league season, hitting .274/.362/.571 with 35 home runs, 80 RBIs, and an OPS of .932 across Double-A and Triple-A.

Boone highlighted their potential: “You start predicting the future too early and things change in a hurry. One of the things why we love Belli so much, too, is the versatility he brings.“

He also added, “Whether it’s early on in the season, next year, wherever they may be, someone carves out an opportunity for themselves, Belli is that true versatile player that could be really successful all over the diamond. We’ll see how everything plays out. The reality is that we have a lot of great players and Jasson and Spencer are a part of that.”