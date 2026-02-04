Trending topics:
NY Mets pushed to disrupt Dodgers’ plans with overlooked player addition

The New York Mets could wreak havoc inside the Los Angeles Dodgers with a surprising move in MLB offseason.

By Federico O'donnell

Andy Ibáñez at Angel Stadium of Anaheim
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesAndy Ibáñez at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The New York Mets are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit to bolster the lineup for the 2026 MLB season. In that regard, the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ recent transactions may have left the door open for the Orange and Blue to come away with an overlooked player.

If there is one club in MLB that is constantly making tweaks to its lineup, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers. There are a plethora of reasons why the Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions, and the fact they are never complacent with their roster is among them.

Recently, the Dodgers announced a series of moves that turned several heads around the league. However, when reading between the lines, Los Angeles’ objective became crystal clear. The Mets took notice—or they should have—and the club in Queens is now being pushed to chime in and spoil the Dodgers’ plans.

According to Tim Boyle of Rising Apple, the Mets should go after Andy Ibañez, who could become available in the coming days. Still, New York might need some help from the rest of MLB to get the veteran, who can play as second and third baseman.

David Stearns smiling

David Stearns of the New York Mets at American Family Field

Is Ibañez available?

That’s a tricky question. Ibañez signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Dodgers. However, Los Angeles has now listed Ibañez as designated for assignment (DFA). Thus, the Dodgers have a week to decide whether they return Ibañez to the 40-man roster, place him on waivers, trade him, or release the player.

Most likely, the Dodgers will place him on waivers, hoping he clears and can be reassigned to the minors. That is when the Mets—or any MLB club—can intervene, placing a claim for Ibañez.

Are the Mets interested?

“Ibanez feels like someone the Mets will at least consider if he drops far enough down the waiver wire to them. Actually having interest in him is something only Stearns can answer,” Boyle of Rising Apple stated.

The Mets have several clubs ahead of them in the waiver order, but the organization in Queens plays with an ace up its sleeve in the form of David Stearns and Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
