NY Yankees’ pitching makes franchise history, Athletics snap streak with 1-0 shutout win

While the New York Yankees dropping back-to-back games against the Oakland Athletics may come as a shock, the historic pace set by the Bronx Bombers’ rotation to start the season is even more remarkable.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, New York has set a new franchise record by allowing just 16 earned runs through the first 12 games of the season. This dominant stretch is added to a collective 0.53 ERA, marking the best team ERA in the first six games since the stat became official in 1913, per MLB’s Sarah Langs.

Despite that franchise milestone, the Athletics managed to snap a half-century drought at Yankee Stadium. Thursday’s result marked Oakland’s first 1-0 victory in the Bronx since 1972, and their first 1-0 win over the Yankees at any venue since 1979.

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It is rare to see a single 1-0 result carry such historical weight for both clubs, but the Yankees and A’s now find themselves in the record books for vastly different reasons. Amid the history, manager Aaron Boone also provided an update on Anthony Volpe’s potential return to the active roster.

Cody Bellinger elects not to play this ball off the wall so Max Muncy gets an easy triple pic.twitter.com/ukUJzmLXVG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 9, 2026

A historic Yankees rotation awaits its ace

Even with the Yankees’ rotation pitching at a historic level through the opening weeks of the regular season, the staff is still not at full strength. The club continues to wait on the highly anticipated return of reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

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While the current staff’s performance suggests they can manage without him for now, the Yankees are maintaining a cautious approach with Cole’s rehab. The goal remains ensuring their ace is in peak form for the high-stakes challenges of the postseason.

Boone finalizes decision on Winquest

Addressing the team’s roster flexibility, Boone noted that the club felt it was unnecessary to utilize their Rule 5 pick at this time. With Luis Gil officially set to make his season debut, the Yankees have designated pitcher Cade Winquest for assignment (DFA).

The move makes it unlikely that Winquest will remain in the Yankees’ organization, forcing the right-hander to look elsewhere to continue his 2026 campaign. Early reports suggest the Boston Red Sox could be a potential landing spot for the former Rule 5 selection.

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