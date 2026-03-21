NY Yankees reassign DeJong, option multiple players in latest roster moves before Opening Day

The New York Yankees made several roster decisions ahead of Opening Day, headlined by the reassignment of Paul DeJong to minor league camp. The move signals continued adjustments as the team finalizes its roster for the start of the 2026 season.

The Yankees announced the transactions on Saturday. “Reassigned INF Paul DeJong and INF/OF Seth Brown to minor league camp. Optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera and INF Max Schuemann to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team shared via its official account.

These moves reflect the team’s effort to balance roster depth while ensuring players receive consistent playing time. DeJong’s reassignment stands out as the most notable decision, given his veteran experience and potential role heading into camp, despite a modest spring in which he hit .176 with two home runs and a .712 OPS across 34 at-bats.

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DeJong highlights Yankees’ roster adjustments

DeJong’s move to minor league camp suggests the Yankees are prioritizing roster flexibility over veteran presence at this stage. While he brings experience and power potential, the team appears focused on evaluating other infield options, even as DeJong reportedly set to stay with NY Yankees despite opt‑out decision.

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Seth Brown was also reassigned, indicating that competition for bench roles remains tight. These decisions underline how the Yankees are shaping their roster with a mix of established players and emerging options.

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Alongside the reassignments, Oswaldo Cabrera and Max Schuemann were optioned to Triple-A. The Yankees are expected to rely on organizational depth throughout the season, meaning these players could return as roster needs evolve.

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