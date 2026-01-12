Trending topics:
NY Yankees reportedly have contingency plan as Cody Bellinger’s return remains questioned

With recent reports adding to the uncertainty surrounding Cody Bellinger, the New York Yankees are reportedly considering a contingency plan for their roster

By Santiago Tovar

Cody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

One of the primary concerns for New York Yankees fans is the enhancement of their roster through new additions. With only a handful of re-signings and minor acquisitions, the fanbase is worried about the team’s potential for the upcoming season, particularly as other franchises have secured players the Yankees reportedly had interest in. With Cody Bellinger seemingly no longer a viable option, the team appears to be considering alternative strategies.

Although the Yankees are contemplating signing new players for the next season, they may be considering promoting talent from within their current roster to fill the position initially expected for Bellinger. MLB analyst Cameron Maybin reports that this internal option could involve utilizing an existing player.

“The Yankees haven’t fully committed to allowing Dominguez to be the switch-hitter he’s always been,” Maybin noted, emphasizing the inconsistent and limited MLB usage of Jasson Dominguez. “With Bellinger out of the picture, there’s no guarantee Dominguez will secure the everyday left fielder role,” he wrote, discussing the team’s potential contingency plan involving Dominguez.

Furthermore, Maybin suggests the Yankees could stage a competition during spring training between Dominguez and Spencer Jones, one of their top prospects last season. Jones was highly anticipated by fans who hoped to see him join the main roster during the latter part of the regular season.

Jasson Dominguez looks on

Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees.

Yankees reportedly exploring new options

When navigating player transactions in the sports world, honesty is paramount, and the Yankees were reportedly transparent about their chances of acquiring Bellinger. Following Alex Bregman’s agreement, they are reportedly expressing interest in another player from the Chicago Cubs.

Amid reports about the Yankees reconciling with the low likelihood of landing Bellinger, other potential acquisitions have been named, including Bo Bichette, who is drawing attention from other MLB teams.

Given the challenges presented by the Bellinger situation, the Yankees might opt to develop a switch-hitter from their existing roster for the coming season. However, there is still ample time for this storied franchise to finalize decisions, as they aim for a significant impact by 2026.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
