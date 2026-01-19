NY Yankees sign former A’s player as Cody Bellinger’s future remains uncertain

Cody Bellinger‘s future remains uncertain. Despite persistent rumors positioning the New York Yankees as frontrunners for his talents, doubts linger about his MLB trajectory. Meanwhile, the Yankees continue their strategy of bolstering their roster through minor league signings, adding a new name to their ranks.

According to a report from Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Yankees have inked former Oakland Athletics player Seth Brown to a minor league contract. Brown, one of the few standout players for the A’s last season, was limited to just 38 games due to injuries.

The first baseman is expected to showcase his skills during spring training, aiming to secure a spot on the Yankees‘ roster. For now, it seems this is the Yankees’ most viable option, as the team has yet to make any marquee signings this offseason, focusing instead on a series of minor league acquisitions.

While the fanbase eagerly anticipates a potential return of Bellinger to the Yankees in 2025 following his one-year stint elsewhere, the reported offer from the Yankees might prove too steep, even for a competitor like the New York Mets. Thus far, minor league signings have been the team’s primary headline this offseason.

Seth Brown #15 of the Athletics bats.

Brown’s career stats

With the Yankees signing Brown to a minor league contract, there’s potential for him to make a notable impact if he performs well during spring training, assuming he receives an invitation.

Here are his career statistics:

Games Played: 568

Batting Average: .226

Home Runs: 74

RBIs: 233

Stolen Bases: 24

OPS: .711

WAR: 3.1

With this addition to their minor league system, the Yankees continue to explore potential hidden gems. Meanwhile, anticipation grows over the long-term destination of Bellinger, as the offseason progresses.

