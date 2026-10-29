NY Yankees, Mets, Phillies headline MLB offseason: Key dates, milestones, and what’s next

With the Milwaukee Brewers crowned 2026 World Series champions, the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies have already turned their sights to 2027.

A new MLB calendar is officially underway. With the Milwaukee Brewers capturing the 2026 World Series crown over the Tampa Bay Rays, powerhouse clubs like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies have immediately pivoted toward 2027, staring down a packed slate of winter deadlines and roster-shaping inflection points.

The first major checkpoint arrived Thursday, Oct. 29, at 9:00 a.m. ET with the official launch of free agency and the opening of the five-day exclusive negotiating window. For front offices in the Bronx, Queens, and South Philly, that ticking clock presents an immediate chance to lock down key internal pieces before outside suitors enter the fold.

Here is a complete look at the pivotal dates, deadlines, and milestones defining the 2026–27 MLB offseason:

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October 29, 2026: Free agency officially begins; five-day exclusive negotiating window opens (9:00 a.m. ET)

November 1, 2026: Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners announced

November 2, 2026 (5:00 p.m. ET): Open free agency begins; players are cleared to sign with any club

November 9–12, 2026: MLB General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas

November 9, 2026: BBWAA Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winners announced

November 10, 2026: BBWAA Manager of the Year Award winners announced

November 11, 2026: BBWAA Cy Young Award winners announced; All-MLB Teams revealed

November 12, 2026: BBWAA Most Valuable Player Award winners announced

November 12, 2026 (4:00 p.m. ET): Deadline for free agents to accept or reject qualifying offers

November 17, 2026: Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award winners announced; Rule 5 Draft roster protection deadline

November 20, 2026: Non-tender deadline (cutoff to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players)

December 1, 2026 (11:59 p.m. ET): MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expiration date

December 7–10, 2026: MLB Winter Meetings (featuring the MLB Draft Lottery on Dec. 9 and Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10)

December 15, 2026: 2026 international amateur signing period officially closes

Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice.

How the Yankees, Mets, and Phillies can capitalize on the winter calendar

During the five-day quiet period, the Yankees will explore extending their own impending free agents before an open market bidding war erupts. With late-inning arms like closer David Bednar and southpaw Ryan Yarbrough slated to hit the open market, all eyes turn to general manager Brian Cashman to see if the Bronx Bombers will lock them down early or risk seeing them test the waters.

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In Queens, the initial five-day window serves as an opportune moment for the Mets to sort out Bo Bichette’s contract status and gauge their infield blueprints heading into next year. Down the turnpike, the Phillies face an immediate reckoning in their infield, with longtime third baseman Alec Bohm and trade-deadline acquisition Luis Arraez hitting the open market, leaving front office to decide between aggressive reunions or allowing both to walk.

Once the market fully opens on Nov. 2, industry buzz suggests a cross-town arms race could ignite over Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, who has reportedly drawn strong interest from both the Yankees and Mets. For the Mets, speculation also continues to swirl around ace Tarik Skubal, whose prospective arrival in the Big Apple could dominate headline space once unrestricted bidding goes live.

Come December, the Phillies could shift their strategic focus toward clearing an everyday runway for elite farmhands Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford. The Winter Meetings in particular will force Philadelphia’s brass to choose between signing veteran stopgaps or handing everyday big-league roles to their prized prospects.

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Key takeaways