Payton Tolle among four Red Sox pitchers sent to minors

Payton Tolle is heading back to minor league camp in a decision that could come as a surprise to some. The Boston Red Sox are also sending three other arms to the same destination after underwhelming performances during Spring Training.

The Red Sox announced the moves on X (@redsox): “Right-handed pitchers Zack Kelly and Tyler Uberstine, and left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle were optioned to minor league camp. Right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle was reassigned to minor league camp.” The decision quickly drew reactions from fans, some unhappy to see Tolle left off the major league roster.

Tolle appeared in just one game during Spring Training, posting a 2.53 ERA. There was some expectation he could be part of the Opening Day roster, but that will not be the case. He had previously said to Alex Speier that he was ready for any role, prepared to pitch as a starter or long reliever if he made the team.

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What’s next for Payton Tolle?

He’ll return to minor league camp to keep sharpening his arm, and there’s a strong chance he gets called up during the MLB regular season. That’s similar to what happened in 2025, when he finished with a 6.06 ERA across seven games. A return to the majors feels likely. He already has postseason experience too, even if it was just 0.1 innings. It still counts.

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Of course, being sent back to minor league camp is not what players want, but Tolle seemed prepared for it. Just 24 hours earlier, he told the Boston Globe that manager “Cora was expected to meet with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and other team officials to discuss roster decisions”. So this did not come completely out of nowhere.

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The Red Sox have plenty of strong arms for both the rotation and bullpen. Even though the starting rotation has not been officially announced for the 2026 season, names like Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, and Brayan Bello already point to a clear direction for the staff.