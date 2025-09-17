Pete Alonso makes bold declaration about his future with the NY Mets

The New York Mets, spearheaded by Pete Alonso, have breathed new life into their postseason aspirations, clinching a pivotal victory against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. With this win, the Mets remain in contention for a National League Wild Card spot. However, the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to apply pressure in the standings.

As the Mets battle to secure their playoff berth with only a few games remaining, Pete Alonso’s future with the team has once again become a hot topic among the media. Traditionally questioned about his long-term plans during this part of the season, Alonso’s response was both candid and dismissive of the speculation.

“Potentials and hypotheticals, it might as well be fairy dust. It doesn’t matter. ‘This could potentially be Pete Alonso’s last at-bat as a Met,’, how many times did people say that [last year]? Let’s pump the brakes on that,” Alonso told reporters before Wednesday’s game against the Padres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alonso remains focused on guiding the Mets to the postseason. “I’ve got a job to do today, I can’t think about hypotheticals, I don’t have time! I’ve got to get my foot down and be ready to hit a 100 MPH fastball today,” he emphasized, showcasing his determination.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Alonso’s achievements with the Mets

Alonso has already etched his name in Mets history by becoming the franchise’s all-time home run leader, with 261 homers as of September 17. In seven years with the team, he has collected numerous individual accolades, although the franchise has not claimed a World Series title since 1986.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets front office clarifies Carlos Mendoza’s role as manager amid early season struggles and Wild Card push

Alonso’s remarkable career includes winning the 2019 Rookie of the Year award, capturing two Home Run Derby titles, and earning five All-Star selections. Statistically, he led the major leagues with 53 home runs in the 2019 regular season and topped MLB with 131 RBIs in 2022.

Advertisement

Why the focus on Alonso’s future?

Alonso’s contract situation has fueled speculation about his future. Despite delivering a firm message downplaying the rumors, questions persist about whether he will remain with the Mets or move elsewhere, as he is set to become a free agent next year.

Having signed only a one-year deal with the Mets at the start of the season, Alonso faces an uncertain future with the team. After setting franchise records, speculation swirls, but Alonso remains steadfast in his focus on the postseason, hopeful the Mets will clinch their playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement