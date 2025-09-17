NY Mets front office clarifies Carlos Mendoza’s role as manager amid early season struggles and Wild Card push

The New York Mets entered June as the best team in baseball, sitting atop the NL East with a five-and-a-half game cushion over the Philadelphia Phillies. By mid-September, however, their season has taken an unthinkable turn. From 45-24 on June 12, they have stumbled to 77-73, leaving fans to wonder how such a talent-laden roster could unravel so quickly.

President of baseball operations David Stearns admitted that the team’s current position wasn’t part of the plan. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Padres, he acknowledged the disappointment while emphasizing urgency down the stretch. The Mets cling to a 1.5-game lead in the Wild Card race, with just 12 games left to secure their playoff spot.

For Carlos Mendoza, the heat has been unavoidable. The second-year manager guided the Mets to an NLCS run in his debut season, but scrutiny has followed him in 2025 as the club’s $300 million payroll has struggled to deliver.

Is Carlos Mendoza to blame for the Mets’ collapse?

Despite speculation, Stearns gave his manager a public vote of confidence. “Mendy has done a very good job. He’s been a positive leader, a consistent leader, and he’s done what he can to get our group going,” Stearns said, via SNY. He credited the coaching staff for their preparation and resilience through the highs and lows of the campaign.

Could pitching roles shift in the playoff push?

The Mets’ pitching staff remains a central concern. Veterans Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga have faltered, while newly acquired relievers like Ryan Helsley have yet to stabilize the bullpen. Stearns indicated that nothing is off the table, even using starters in relief roles. “With 12 games left… we’re going to do what we need to do to win,” he said, hinting that Clay Holmes or Senga could see bullpen duty if matchups dictate.

As the Mets prepare for their final dozen games, the stakes are clear: hold their Wild Card position or risk one of the most stunning collapses in franchise history. Mendoza’s leadership and Stearns’ strategic adjustments will define whether New York salvages its season or faces an offseason of difficult questions.