Philadelphia Phillies take on Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the 2022 World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. This game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Now that the series is tied things will be more interesting, if the home. Here is all the detailed information about this World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Phillies won the first game of the on the road series 6-5 in extra innings, so far that was the longest game of the 2022 World Series. But things were different in the second game where the Phillies had a defensive error against two of the Astros.

The Astros had to win a game at home to avoid traveling to Philadelphia at a disadvantage, and they managed to dominate the Phillies during the second game of the series to win 5-2 in just 3 hours and 18 minutes.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Date

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros play for the Game 3 of the 2022 World Series on Monday, October 31 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The visitors want to win a game on the road just like the home team did.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:03 PM

CT: 7:03 PM

MT: 6:03 PM

PT: 5:03 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros at the 2022 World Series Game 3

This Game 3 for the 2022 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, October 31, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox (English), Fox Deportes (Español).