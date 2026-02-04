MLB Rumors: Phillies considered prime landing spot for bounce-back pitcher amid Zack Wheeler uncertainty

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into Spring Training confident in their rotation, though uncertainties remain with Zack Wheeler. While the team has not added any major arms this offseason, there is still room for strategic depth moves as pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater on Feb. 11.

Walker Buehler, a veteran right-hander who struggled with the Boston Red Sox last year, has been identified as a pitcher who could benefit from a fresh start in Philadelphia. According to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, the Phillies may offer the ideal environment for Buehler to regain his form.

“Philadelphia could be the perfect landing spot for Buehler,” Kelly explained. “He posted a 0.66 ERA in limited appearances with the Phillies last September, and their coaching staff—especially pitching coach Caleb Cotham, a Vanderbilt connection—could help him rebuild his career. Even if he starts in the bullpen, this could be his best path to getting back on track.”

Small sample, big opportunity

Buehler’s performance in Philadelphia came in a small sample of innings, but it showcased his potential when healthy. Over three appearances, he allowed virtually no runs, a dramatic improvement from his 4.96 ERA across 26 outings with the Red Sox.

Walker Buehler #0 with the Red Sox during the first inning of a game against the Padres. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Potential deal structure

The most likely scenario for Buehler would be a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite or a modest major league contract around $2 million. This would provide the Phillies with affordable rotation depth while giving the veteran pitcher a chance to prove himself and potentially reclaim a prominent role in the rotation.

With the combination of experience, upside, and manageable cost, Buehler represents a smart move for a Phillies team that wants flexibility while keeping its starting rotation competitive.