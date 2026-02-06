George Kittle, Kendrick Bourne give candid take on wild 49ers substation theory after injury plague

George Kittle did not stay quiet about a theory that has sparked curiosity among many, with Kendrick Bourne also joining the conversation surrounding a substation that could be affecting the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle took a more measured tone in his comments. “As a professional athlete, you’re doing anything you can to get 1% better… What if there’s something that’s making you 1% worse? If this substation is making you 1% worse, wouldn’t you want to know about it?” Kittle said during an episode with Pat McAfee.

Kittle’s remarks are among the most recent from 49ers players on the topic, but even Christian McCaffrey had already made comments about the substation weeks earlier. Still, hearing comments from two players on the same day came as a surprise.

Bourne also spoke about the substation.

Bourne has few doubts about the substation and admits that he believes in the theory. “I kind of buy it. I’m a conspiracy theorist, so I don’t know. Our grass is brown on that side and the soccer field on the other side is green.”

“So that kind of trips me out a little bit, but I don’t know. There’s so much research they probably have to do, but whatever we can do to help prevent injuries, we’ve got to look into it,” Bourne said, adding that he hopes a deeper analysis of the situation can be done regarding the theory.

Many people, analysts, doctors, and even reporters, have been discussing the substation theory. Some have pushed back against it, including Brian Sutterer, MD, who said, “I can’t believe this EMF conspiracy is still getting traction,” while others have spoken in favor of one of the theories that has captured growing interest.

“In 2014, the same year the 49ers’ injury issues began, the substation went from a small local plant to a full regional transmission hub, increasing capacity by 2,000%. This is the detail that matters most in this story, in my opinion,” Tristan Scott (@bitcoinand_beef) wrote on X.