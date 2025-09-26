Phillies fans finally get encouraging update on Trea Turner’s health

Trea Turner delivered an update that should ease concerns for Philadelphia Phillies fans. Speaking with the media, the shortstop said, “Today was probably my best day so far. Live ABs have been going good. It’s just kind of getting that running back.”

Turner added that the work he’s put in recently has left him optimistic. “Felt like the work the last couple of days put me in a good spot for today. Just keep making progress and trying to get back to 100 percent,” he explained.

He also emphasized that while he’d like to sneak into a regular season game with the Phillies, his eyes are on October. “I think postseason is the most important,” Turner said. “Personally, I’d like to sneak a game in… but we got to go day-by-day.”

Turner’s focus shifts to October readiness

Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation reported Turner remains out and won’t be activated tomorrow. Manager Rob Thomson echoed that confidence in October, saying the All-Star will be ready when the postseason begins.

Turner also admitted he feels different compared to his hamstring injury last season. “Last time, that was a tough thing, the mental and building that confidence,” he said. “Today it felt like there was less of that… I feel like I’m in a better spot.”

The shortstop admitted the hardest part has been watching his teammates celebrate clinching without him. “I didn’t really watch… I can’t watch this. I’d been there for 150 whatever straight days and the one day I’m not there and they do that.” His jealousy only highlights how eager he is to return.

