Walker Buehler keeps Phillies fans guessing with cryptic October comments

Walker Buehler was asked by Tim Kelly of On Pattison if he’s put himself in position to start in the postseason with Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander, who has logged 13.2 innings with 8 strikeouts and a sparkling 0.66 ERA this season, kept it simple: “That’s above my paygrade.”

But Buehler’s competitive edge showed when he added, “Next time we celebrate, I wanna feel like I was a part of it.” His words left little doubt that he’s eager to contribute in October, regardless of how the Phillies decide to use him.

He has also hinted at unfinished business, telling Doug McKain just days ago, “You guys know I like pitching in October, so we’ll see what happens.” After his most recent start against Miami, where Matt Gelb noted he tossed five scoreless on 74 pitches before heading back to the bullpen, Buehler looked like a pitcher already preparing for the postseason stage.

Buehler gave his thoughts on what it would mean for him to pitch for the Phillies in October, explaining the difference in intensity and workload: “I think every pitch in the playoffs is a little bit more. I think if you throw 100 [pitches] during the regular season, you’re ready to throw 75 or 80 in the playoffs.”

Good Recent Outing for Buehler

The game against the Marlins was a big one for Walker Buehler: not only did the Phillies win 1-0 and eliminate their rivals from the playoff race, but it was an important outing for him personally. He allowed only 3 hits with two strikeouts in five solid innings of work.

“A night like tonight, for me, is a huge step forward and something that I can build off of,” Buehler said. “It’s a work day. I think any major league team can get the best of you and take you out of the game, but to be able to make some pitches in big spots, I think was huge for me, especially with the changeup.”

