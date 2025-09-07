Trea Turner breaks silence on hamstring injury as Phillies hold out hope for his return

Trea Turner’s injury was the last thing the Philadelphia Phillies wanted to see, especially with a postseason spot nearly secured. The star shortstop spoke about the setback, saying he’s hoping for good news when he undergoes an MRI on September 8.

“Yeah. Just kind of grabbing on me. Didn’t feel good. Just feel like if, you know, I could have keep going, I would have not, you know. Get out there and try to limit the damage,” Turner said to NBC Sports Philly.

Reflecting on a similar injury he suffered, Turner added: “To be honest with you, I know I got an MRI tomorrow, try to figure it out, and hopefully better.” He hopes this setback won’t be as serious as the one he dealt in the past.

At the very least, Turner is holding on to the hope of returning in time to help in the postseason push. “You know, a little sore now and, try to get as far as you can, and, you know get ready for that last little stretch and then hopefully, you know, a good postseason push.”

Rob Thomson on Trea Turner’s situation

Losing Turner is hardly what Rob Thomson wanted to see, especially after the shortstop and several Phillies have been hitting their stride late in the regular season. For now, the manager said the team can only wait on the MRI results.

“There’s some concern there,” Thomson admitted. “Obviously he’s having a great year, he’s a big part of this ballclub. I wanna keep people healthy, especially coming down the stretch here. We’ll know more tomorrow.”