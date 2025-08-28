The Philadelphia Phillies suffered another setback, falling to the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens. With Wednesday’s defeat, the Phillies have now endured their 10th consecutive loss against the Mets, equaling their longest losing streak against New York’s franchise since 1985.

Despite the challenging period under manager Rob Thomson, there was still a silver lining in the form of two players who have stepped up to replace Jordan Romano and Joe Ross. Daniel Robert and Lou Trivino distinguished themselves even as the Phillies were defeated 6-0 by the Mets.

Fans on social media have been buzzing about the performances of Trivino and Robert against the Mets. Playing better than Romano or Ross has not been particularly challenging, as fans pointed to their statistics this season, reflecting a lackluster performance so far.

In the latest matchup against the Mets, Trivino, for instance, pitched one inning without allowing a hit, run, or home run, instead recording a strikeout, his first since being traded to the Phillies from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Robert made his return to the Phillies after nearly a month and in his one inning pitched, he allowed just one base on balls while striking out two batters.

Romano and Ross’ performance with the Phillies: an assessment

Despite Trivino just having made his debut with the Phillies, Robert have already accumulated ample playtime with the team. Romano’s and Ross’ performances have recently become focal points for the fan base on social media.

Romano, for instance, recorded the worst ERA in over 90 years of Phillies’ history during his last outing against the Mets. On the other hand, Ross has allowed more home runs compared to last season, despite pitching fewer innings: 8 homers this season (compared to 7 last season) in 51.0 innings (down from 74.0 innings last season).

Given these statistics, Phillies fans are clamoring for head coach Thompson to take swift action. The team is currently neck-and-neck with the Chicago Cubs in the standings, though aided by the Cubs’ recent loss to the San Francisco Giants. This situation provides Philadelphia with an opportunity to solidify their postseason spot as they prepare to face the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

