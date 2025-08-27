Phillies manager Rob Thomson offers brutal truth after walk-off single defeat to Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies entered Tuesday night’s contest against the New York Mets with a chance to assert control in the National League East. For much of the evening, it appeared they had found the timely spark that had been missing in their recent visits to Citi Field. Harrison Bader, once a fan favorite in Queens, provided a dramatic moment with a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning.

The shot silenced the New York crowd and gave the Phillies a surge of momentum. It was the type of swing that could have flipped the narrative of their struggles against the Mets on the road. Yet the optimism faded quickly when closer Jhoan Duran surrendered four consecutive hits in the ninth, including a walk-off single from Brandon Nimmo.

With the 6–5 defeat, Philadelphia dropped its ninth straight game at Citi Field, postseason included. The frustration was evident, though manager Rob Thomson insisted the ballpark itself isn’t to blame. “It’s not the building,” Thomson said, according to MLB.com. “They’re playing good. And we played well today, too. We battled back.”

Why do the Phillies struggle so much at Citi Field?

Even players admitted the atmosphere carries a different feel. “Every playing surface just has a different feel to it,” Bader explained. “Different batter’s box, different batter’s eye. Sometimes, it’s really just as simple as that.”

Bullpen woes resurface

Jesus Luzardo’s early struggles forced Philadelphia to lean heavily on its bullpen. Thomson turned to reliever Orion Kerkering earlier than usual, but Pete Alonso’s two-run double unraveled the inning as the Mets sent 10 men to the plate.

Duran’s first true setback

Duran, who had been a stabilizing force since joining the Phillies, faltered for the third straight outing. He admitted frustration but credited New York’s persistence. “I threw the pitch where I wanted to throw it,” he said. “They made contact… so they had good luck today.”

Looking ahead

Despite the loss, the Phillies (76–56) still maintain a five-game lead in the division. Thomson emphasized resilience as they prepare for the next matchup in Queens. “We’ve been playing good baseball,” Thomson said. “We’ve got a five-game lead. We come in here tomorrow and go to battle again.”

