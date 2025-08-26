Jordan Romano sets unwanted franchise record after Rob Thompson calls him up to play against NY Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies endured a challenging setback in the opening game of their series against the New York Mets, falling 13-3. The lopsided loss has fueled criticism from the fan base, particularly concerning manager Rob Thompson‘s decision to call up Jordan Romano for the series opener. While the Phillies are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth, decisions like these have sparked debate.

Fans were quick to express their disapproval of Romano’s appearance, attributing it to Thompson’s questionable call. Romano, who recently set an unfortunate record against the Mets, now holds the third-highest single-season ERA for a reliever in Phillies history (minimum 40 innings pitched) at 8.23 for the 2025 season.

Only two other pitchers have posted similar numbers: Bill Hubbell’s 8.25 ERA in 1923 and Reggie Grabowski’s 9.23 ERA in 1934. It has been over 90 years since such a notorious feat was witnessed in the storied history of the Phillies.

Naturally, the fan base is dissatisfied with Romano’s inclusion, especially as the Phillies are on the verge of clinching a direct postseason entry in the National League. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in close pursuit, trailing by just one win, adding to the urgency.

Romano gets injured following Mets series opener

Following Romano’s rough outing against the Mets, and comments from manager Thompson, the team announced ahead of the second game of the series that Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his right middle finger.

The full team statement included several roster moves:

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Right-handed pitcher Lou Trivino had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will wear No. 57.

Jordan Romano is on the 15-day injured list with right middle finger inflammation following last night’s game.

Right-handed pitcher Joe Ross was released following last night’s game.

Phillies prepare for next season’s schedule

As the regular season draws to a close, the Phillies, along with the rest of the league, have unveiled their schedule for the upcoming season. They are set to kick off on March 5, 2026, against the Texas Rangers. The early slate also includes frequent matchups against the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs.

Looking ahead, the Phillies aim to bolster their pitching staff, anticipating positive developments from other pitchers on their roster. With injuries to Romano and Zach Wheeler, there’s much buzz surrounding their return and the impact it will have on the team’s playoff run and future prospects.

