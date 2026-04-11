Phillies’ Rob Thomson outlines Zack Wheeler’s rehab timeline and next steps toward return

The Philadelphia Phillies are still waiting for ace Zack Wheeler to return, but manager Rob Thomson has now provided a clearer look at the plan. While progress is being made, the team is taking a careful and structured approach to his recovery.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber, Thomson explained the next step in Wheeler’s rehab. “Zack Wheeler will continue his minor-league assignment with a start Tuesday — and possibly again next Sunday — for Double-A Reading on the road in Somerset, N.J.,” Thomson said.

Wheeler, who has been recovering from thoracic outlet surgery after dealing with a blood clot in his shoulder, has already made three rehab starts at Triple-A. He has thrown 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts, four walks, and a 5.23 ERA, showing progress but also indicating that he still needs time to build strength and consistency, with Wheeler’s latest Triple-A outing potentially offering another strong sign for the Phillies.

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Phillies taking a patient approach with Wheeler

The organization is not rushing its ace back to the mound. Missing the entire offseason and spring training means Wheeler still needs to regain full arm strength before returning to the Major League rotation.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts during a pitching change. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Thomson’s update makes it clear that multiple rehab outings are part of the process, not a final step. The focus remains on making sure Wheeler is fully ready, rather than accelerating his timeline and risking a setback.

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Rotation impact and what comes next

Wheeler’s absence has been noticeable for Philadelphia. The rotation has struggled at times early in the season, and replacing a pitcher of his caliber has proven difficult.

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Before his injury, Wheeler was one of the most reliable arms in baseball and a consistent Cy Young contender. His return would provide a major boost, but for now, the Phillies will continue to rely on their current group while following a cautious and detailed recovery plan for their ace.