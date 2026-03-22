Randal Grichuk makes Opening Day roster: Where will he play for NY Yankees?

Randal Grichuk joined the New York Yankees hoping to earn a spot, and he did just that. He will be on the Opening Day roster and can play in the outfield if needed. He is expected to be part of the bench, alongside several familiar names, showing the depth the team is building for the season.

Greg Joyce was among those who reported the move on X (@gjoyce9). “Randal Grichuk has made the team, Aaron Boone said.” Now the expectation is that he can provide support off the bench during the season, especially after finishing 2025 with a .228 batting average, 27 RBIs, 62 hits and nine home runs while playing for two teams.

Grichuk is projected to be on the bench alongside J.C. Escarra, Paul Goldschmidt, and Amed Rosario. That is what most analysts expect for the Yankees’ Opening Day bench, a group filled with players who already understand the organization.

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How much will the Yankees pay Grichuk?

The Yankees and Grichuk agreed to a deal worth $2.5 million if he made the team, which he did. He will receive that salary for this season. That is half of what the Arizona Diamondbacks paid him last year, when he earned $5 million. He has not signed a major contract since his $52 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2019 to 2023.

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He is a low-cost option for the Yankees with 12 years of MLB experience and a .251 career batting average. Since 2020, he has played in at least 100 games every season, showing durability and consistency. He has also appeared in three postseasons, playing a total of 15 games.

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Where does Grichuk fit in the Yankees depth chart?

As an outfielder, Grichuk is expected to be the fifth option in center field, according to the Yankees’ depth chart on ESPN. The position will be handled by Trent Grisham, but in case of injury, Cody Bellinger could step in, along with Aaron Judge if needed.