Ranger Suarez’s Red Sox contract: How much will he make in Boston compared to Philadelphia?

Following extensive speculation, Ranger Suarez has officially signed with the Boston Red Sox. The burning question now is: how does his new contract in Boston measure up against his previous earnings in Philadelphia?

By Santiago Tovar

Ranger Suarez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles.
© Getty ImagesRanger Suarez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles.

Ranger Suarez has made his decision: he will be joining the Boston Red Sox for the upcoming season, as reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post. After his stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Suarez is set to embark on a new chapter in his career in a different city, bringing with him heightened expectations.

Amid widespread speculation about the Red Sox’s potential blockbuster addition to their roster, the team has successfully acquired Suarez, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming season’s performance.

On the other hand, the Phillies have lost a key player who significantly contributed to their success over the past eight years in Major League Baseball. With four consecutive postseason appearances and a World Series run in 2022, Suarez remains an unforgettable name among Philadelphia supporters.

Now embarking on a new chapter, Suarez is poised for a fresh trajectory with the Red Sox, who are determined to make a substantial impact in 2026. Their primary aim is securing a coveted postseason berth.

Ranger Suarez

Ranger Suárez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies.

How much will Suarez make in Boston compared to Philadelphia?

According to Heyman, Suarez has secured a five-year contract worth $130 million with the Red Sox. In comparison, during his time with the Phillies, Suarez earned approximately $30 million through a series of arbitration agreements, the last of which in 2025 was valued at $8.8 million, as noted by Spotrac.

With a staggering $26 million annual contract with the Red Sox — more than triple his earnings with the Phillies — Suarez is poised to make a significant impact in Boston. His performance is expected to generate considerable buzz.

Projected Red Sox rotation for next season

The Red Sox are reportedly set to have the following pitching rotation with the addition of Suarez: Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suarez, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo, with Patrick Sandoval and Kutter Crawford expected to return from injuries.

