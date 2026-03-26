Red Sox finalize roster move on Brendan Rodgers after injury setback

The Boston Red Sox made a late roster decision ahead of Opening Day, releasing infielder Brendan Rodgers after his shoulder injury eliminated any realistic chance of making the team. The former Gold Glove winner had signed a minor league deal in February but will now focus on recovery following the need for surgery.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Rodgers could still return to the organization on a restructured deal while rehabbing, though his immediate path to the roster is no longer viable. The move reflects a practical decision as Boston finalizes its infield depth.

Rodgers, who hit .267 with 13 home runs in 2024, entered camp looking to reestablish his value. However, with his health in question, the Red Sox turned to younger, available options like Marcelo Mayer, who secured the starting second base job, and Andruw Monasterio, who earned a utility role.

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Injury reshapes Red Sox infield competition

Before the injury, Rodgers had a legitimate chance to compete for playing time at second base. His defensive ability and experience in 495 MLB games, made him a viable depth option.

Brendan Rodgers released by Red Sox after shoulder injury ends his shot at Opening Day roster. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

However, the shoulder issue removed him from contention entirely, allowing Mayer to step into a more defined role and simplifying Boston’s roster decisions. The organization prioritized availability and long-term planning over potential upside tied to an injured player.

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Future remains open despite setback

While Rodgers’ release closes one door, it may not be permanent. If he progresses well in rehab, a return to Boston on a minor league deal remains possible.

At 30 years old, Rodgers still offers defensive reliability that could appeal to teams seeking infield depth. Whether with the Red Sox or another club, his next opportunity will depend on his recovery and ability to regain form.