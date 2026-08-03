Red Sox reportedly not done after Adley Rutschman trade with Orioles

The Boston Red Sox made a blockbuster move with the Baltimore Orioles to acquire Adley Rutschman ahead of the MLB trade deadline. However, there may be more where that came from.

The Boston Red Sox made one of the biggest splashes on MLB’s trade deadline day. However, trading for Adley Rutschman with the Baltimore Orioles may not be the last piece of business Craig Breslow makes before calling it a day.

“The Red Sox still would love to come away with a shortstop by the end of the day,” USA Today insider Bob Nightengale reported on his X account after the Rutschman trade was confirmed.

Whether Boston moves quickly enough to beat the clock ahead of the MLB trade deadline (set for 6 p.m. ET) remains to be seen. However, the report shines a light on just how invested the Red Sox front office is. After a rough start to the season and parting ways with Alex Cora, the Red Sox have become one of the hottest teams in the American League and are acting accordingly at the deadline.

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Who could Boston go after?

The shortstop market is an intriguing one at the deadline. Although the demand is quite high, there isn’t an abundance of options. Names to watch include Zach Neto, Otto Lopez, and CJ Abrams. However, each comes with its own question marks.

Andruw Monasterio #32 of the Boston Red Sox.

As noted by Nightengale on Foul Territory, a trade involving Neto’s departure from the Angels would be “stunning,” which may dampen the Red Sox’s chances of landing the shortstop. As for Abrams, reports indicate the Washington Nationals haven’t entertained trade offers internally, but that could change if the right offer comes along.

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The Red Sox may pursue one of those three names or opt for a dark horse instead. Acquiring an infielder who can transition to shortstop—or moving an in-house player to the position—is another option for the club in Beantown. What’s clear is that the front office will do everything in their power to bolster the lineup ahead of the postseason.

Current depth at shortstop

As things stand, the Red Sox face something of a crisis at shortstop. With Marcelo Mayer, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Trevor Story injured, Boston has only Andruw Monasterio and Romy Gonzalez as shortstop options. Thus, adding another option before the deadline is paramount.

The Red Sox addressed their need for a star backstop, but it shouldn’t end there. At the very least, they’ll make an effort to find more help, even if they can’t land it before the stretch run of the 2026 season.