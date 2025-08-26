Red Sox teammate of Alex Bregman sets new franchise record in narrow victory over Orioles

The Boston Red Sox, bolstered by the consistent performance of Alex Bregman, are marching confidently toward the postseason, following a narrow yet morale-boosting victory over the Baltimore Orioles. This victory was further sweetened by a spectacular franchise record set by a rising star, who added to the triumph with a decisive home run that initiated the scoring on Monday.

Roman Anthony, a promising 21-year-old rookie making waves in his debut MLB season, etched his name in the Red Sox history books. He became the youngest player in franchise history to hit a lead-off home run against the Orioles, setting the tone for what would become a hard-fought victory. Anthony’s timely hit underscored his growing reputation as a clutch performer.

Anthony, already a notable contributor this season, has tallied six home runs, yet Monday marked his first as a leadoff hitter. Over the course of 64 games, he has compiled impressive statistics, crucial for a team engaged in a fierce battle with the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners for the first Wild Card spot. His contributions are vital as the Red Sox aim to secure their postseason ambitions.

With the regular season drawing to a close, this achievement could serve as a catalyst for the roster’s inspiration in the challenges ahead. Performances from emerging talents like Anthony, alongside veteran leaders like Bregman, will be pivotal as the Red Sox strive to advance to the next stage of the season.

Anthony’s words on this historic achievement

In MLB, there are only select players who can claim they’ve etched their names into the annals of history, whether within the league overall or with the franchises they’ve represented. Anthony is one such player, expressing his excitement at becoming a part of Red Sox history with his leadoff home run against the Orioles.

“That’s pretty cool. That’s good. I like that. Sweet. Thanks for letting me know. That’s great,” Anthony remarked to the media after learning about his milestone achievement against the Orioles, which also helped propel the Red Sox to a win in the opening game of the series.

With this momentum, the Red Sox are poised for strong performances in the challenges ahead, currently holding a narrow lead in the Wild Card standings over the New York Yankees, who have stumbled in their recent regular-season games.

