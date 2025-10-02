Trending topics:
MLB

Red Sox’s Connelly Early set to make franchise record unseen in over a century, established by a NY Yankees legend

In the final showdown of the Wild Card Series, the Boston Red Sox clash with the New York Yankees, evoking one of the fiercest rivalries in baseball. Adding intrigue to this high-stakes matchup, Boston's own Connelly Early stands on the cusp of setting an MLB record that hasn't been witnessed in over a century.

By Santiago Tovar

Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox talks with the media.
© Brian Fluharty/Getty ImagesConnelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox talks with the media.

Connelly Early and the Boston Red Sox are poised to make history on Thursday night in the Wild Card Series finale against the New York Yankees. Victory would not only secure their advancement to the next round of the postseason but set up a highly anticipated showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Furthermore, Early is on the brink of making MLB history as he will become the youngest player since Babe Ruth within the Red Sox franchise to start a postseason game on the mound. Boston is counting on him to deliver a standout performance in this decisive series match-up on Thursday.

Early has already left a strong impression within the organization, and expectations are high for his performance in the upcoming series finale against the Yankees, a storied franchise eager to secure their place in the American League Division Series against the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, with head coach Aaron Boone’s decision to start Cam Schlittler on the mound, the Yankees are strategizing to make a significant impact in their quest to defeat the Red Sox and continue their pursuit of a World Series appearance, ultimately facing off against the National League champion.

Tweet placeholder
Early’s anticipation for the crucial Yankees showdown

With palpable emotion, Early delivered a compelling message about the impending challenge, sharing his thoughts on the pivotal showdown against the Yankees this Thursday.

“It’s 1-1 now, so it comes down to this game… I’m super excited about it… just ready to get out there,” Early expressed to the media ahead of Thursday’s crucial matchup. The Red Sox are set to leave it all on the field as they vie for a spot in the American League Division Series against the Blue Jays.

Connelly’s regular season Performance

Connelly’s selection as the starting pitcher against the Yankees isn’t merely a nod to his status as a promising Red Sox prospect. His impressive stats from the regular season were instrumental in head coach Alex Cora’s decision-making process.

With 19.1 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts, 5 earned runs allowed, and a 2.33 ERA, Early aspires to etch his name into the franchise’s history books. This performance isn’t just about personal achievement; it’s about conquering the Yankees, a storied rival with whom Boston shares a deep-seated competitive history in Major League Baseball.

