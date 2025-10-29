Shohei Ohtani delivers a simple message to Dodgers teammates after Game 4 World Series loss to Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers face renewed pressure in the World Series after falling 6–2 to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The loss evened the series at two games apiece, setting up a pivotal Game 5 at Dodger Stadium before the matchup shifts back to Toronto.

Shohei Ohtani, who had delivered a standout performance in the previous game, struggled to replicate that dominance this time around. He went hitless in three at-bats, drawing one walk to extend his streak to six consecutive postseason walks before the Blue Jays’ pitching staff found ways to neutralize him. On the mound, Ohtani allowed four earned runs across six innings, including a home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third inning.

Despite the setback, Ohtani emphasized that the Dodgers must quickly regroup, delivering a simple message about moving forward.“We just have to turn the page and focus on the next game,” Ohtani said through a translator during his postgame press conference, via SportsNet LA.

Dodgers aim to rebound in Game 5

Game 5 represents the Dodgers’ final home contest of the season, making it critical to regain momentum before returning to Toronto. A loss would force them to face elimination on the road, while a win could place them one step closer to reclaiming the championship.

Ohtani, who powered Los Angeles through the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, remains central to their hopes. His ability to impact the game both at the plate and on the mound has been unmatched throughout the postseason, and his resilience after subpar outings has become a defining trait.

Still, the Dodgers’ success will rely not only on Ohtani but also on their depth. The lineup’s supporting cast will need to step up offensively after struggling to produce in Game 4. First baseman Freddie Freeman, along with the team’s bullpen, will be key in helping Los Angeles regain control of the series.

With the World Series now tied, all eyes turn to Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, where the Dodgers will look to reclaim their advantage before the series shifts north.

