When was the last time the Blue Jays went to the World Series?

The Toronto Blue Jays have proven to be true warriors over the last 10 years. With six postseason appearances and one trip to the World Series, they have demonstrated just how much the franchise has evolved since they last contended for a championship ring.

Aside from the current 2025 World Series, the last time the Blue Jays went to the World Series was in 1993, when they successfully won their second championship ring. Following that appearance, they had to wait over 30 years to return and fight for a major title.

The World Series has been difficult for the Blue Jays to reach in the past three decades. They came close only once in the last 10 years, in 2016, when they lost the ALCS to the Indians and had to wait nine more years to reach the World Series.

Which teams have the Blue Jays beaten in the World Series?

The first time they won a World Series was against the Atlanta Braves in 1992. At that time, they only had to play the ALCS, just as they did in 1993 against the Philadelphia Phillies, since the Wild Card did not exist in MLB during that era.

Following those two consecutive titles, they endured 22 long years without a single postseason appearance. It was a difficult period for the franchise, forcing them to settle for the third spot in the East division behind the Orioles or Red Sox, while the Yankees dominated the scene.

Since 2015, the improvements for the Blue Jays have been more than evident, tallying 17 postseason wins and earning two ALDS titles, strong results for a team that first appeared in the MLB in 1977.