Derek Jeter is the subject of a new documentary series titled “The Captain,” in which director Randy Wilkins will explore the life and career of the five-time World Series champion. Check out the full schedule and how to watch or stream.

ESPN's new documentary series about Derek Jeter, titled "The Captain," premiered on July 18, following the MLB All Star Home Run Derby. The series is directed by Emmy winner Randy Wilkins and produced by Spike Lee and Mike Tollin.

Following the success of other projects such as Tom Brady’s Man in The Arena, More Than An Athlete with Michael Strahan, Our Time Baylor Basketball and more, the documentary will follow the story of Jeter’s life and career.

Viewers will get to see interviews with Jeter’s friends and family and colleagues, while meeting a new side of the five-time World Series champion and one of the most popular athletes. If you don’t want to miss any of the episodes, check out here how to watch them online and the full schedule.

How to watch or stream Derek Jeter’s documentary series ‘The Captain’

According to Wilkins, the series “gives insight into a hall of fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture. The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture, and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself,” explained the director per Billboard.

You can watch all the episodes when they air on ESPN and live stream them on ESPN+, which you can get for $6.99 a month by itself and $13.99 a month to bundle Hulu and Disney+. However, another option to stream it is fuboTV, SlingTV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

If you didn’t catch the premiere, you can stream it now. Episode 2 will air on July 21 at 9 PM ET. According to the episode description by ESPN, it will show how Jeter became the leader of “Yankees as he captures a title in his first season as a pro,” while navigating his new-found fame.

Derek Jeter’s The Captain: Full schedule

First episode: Monday, July 18, 10 p.m. ET

Second episode: Thursday, July 21, 9 p.m. ET

Third episode: Thursday, July 28, 9 p.m. ET

Fourth episode: Thursday, July 28, 10 p.m. ET

Fifth episode: Thursday, August 4, 9 p.m. ET

Sixth episode: Thursday, August 4, 10 p.m. ET

Seventh episode (finale): Thursday, August 11, 10 p.m. ET