Tigers face unexpected Tarik Skubal trade rumor amid arbitration dispute

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason facing inevitable questions about Tarik Skubal, one of the league’s most valuable left-handed starters. Early winter buzz briefly raised the possibility of a trade, but that speculation cooled as the Tigers signaled no urgency to move their ace.

That calm shifted once arbitration figures were exchanged. Detroit filed at $19 million, while Skubal submitted at $32 million, creating a $13 million gap that immediately reignited trade rumors across the league.

Yet despite the optics, league insiders suggest the arbitration dispute may not have the impact many assumed, casting doubt on the idea that a Skubal trade is suddenly back on the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arbitration gap sparks noise, not momentum

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, multiple executives around the league do not believe the filing discrepancy meaningfully changes Detroit’s stance. One AL executive told Feinsand, “I don’t think it changes much. I suppose if they lose, it might limit what else they can do financially. But I doubt they would act on that alone.”

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers pitches against the Mariners. by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Advertisement

The size of the gap is notable, but executives view it as a procedural outcome rather than a catalyst for action. As one NL executive added, “I think the uncertainty only makes it less likely that they move him.”

Advertisement

see also NY Mets reportedly could shift course on Cody Bellinger after missing on Kyle Tucker as new priority emerges

Why a Skubal trade remains unlikely

From Detroit’s perspective, the uncertainty surrounding Skubal’s long-term future does little to increase his trade appeal. Even if arbitration goes against the Tigers, there is little appetite to move a pitcher viewed as foundational to their competitive window.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Tigers trade Tarik Skubal this offseason? Will the Tigers trade Tarik Skubal this offseason? already voted 0 people

While a substantial offer could always change the conversation, league consensus suggests that Skubal is far more likely to remain in Detroit than be dealt this winter. For now, the arbitration process appears to be fueling speculation rather than setting the stage for a blockbuster.

Advertisement