MLB Rumors: NY Yankees former top prospect may miss opening day roster

Spring training is approaching, and the New York Yankees are preparing for a series of roster battles as players report for camp. While some positions are set, the team still has key decisions to make about the bench.

One area drawing attention is the fourth outfielder role. Jasson Dominguez, once considered one of baseball’s top prospects, is not guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“The questions come with Dominguez and (Oswaldo) Cabrera. Dominguez, who turns 23 on Saturday, is an imperfect fit as the roster’s fourth outfielder,” Kuty wrote.

He also added, “The Yankees could use a right-handed-hitting complement to center fielder Trent Grisham. But Dominguez, a switch hitter, didn’t perform well versus lefties last year, and he played only left field. The Yankees have been hunting for a righty hitter who can play multiple outfield positions.”

Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Challenges facing Dominguez

Dominguez has performed adequately in a backup role behind the Yankees’ outfield trio of Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge, but his defense has been average at best. Limited playing time behind such established stars has made it difficult for him to showcase his abilities consistently.

What Dominguez needs to do

For Dominguez to secure an Opening Day spot with the Bronx Bombers, he will need an impressive spring. Strong performance both at the plate and in the field will be crucial to convincing the team that he can contribute effectively as the fourth outfielder.

The upcoming weeks will be pivotal for Dominguez, as the Yankees balance the need for a versatile outfielder with the desire to develop one of baseball’s once top-rated young talents.

