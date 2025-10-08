What happens if the Tigers lose Game 4 vs the Mariners in the ALDS today?

The Detroit Tigers face a pivotal clash against the Seattle Mariners today in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series. After their struggles in Game 3, the Tigers are up against formidable opposition in the Mariners, a team that stood out as one of the American League’s best during the regular season.

The adverse weather didn’t favor ideal playing conditions for either team, but the Mariners capitalized on the circumstances. With Cal Raleigh as a key player, Seattle is setting its sights on advancing to the American League Championship Series this year.

On the other hand, the Tigers have displayed inconsistent form throughout the postseason, sparking speculation among the fan base about their prospects as they conclude the season. Still, they’ve shown resilience and determination to compete for the championship.

As the series approaches its critical juncture, the fans of both teams are eagerly debating who will progress to the next round. The teams’ current performances have fueled speculation about which franchise will advance further in the postseason.

What happens if the Tigers lose Game 4 vs. Mariners?

If the Detroit Tigers fall to the Seattle Mariners in Game 4, they will be eliminated from the postseason. The series currently stands 2-1 in Seattle’s favor, following the Mariners’ stellar performance in Game 3, where they capitalized on challenging conditions to secure a win in Detroit.

If the Mariners clinch the series, they will await their opponent from the matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, with the latter currently leading 2-1.

What happens if the Tigers win Game 4 vs. Mariners?

A victory for the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 would push the series to a decisive Game 5, with the teams tied at 2-2. This scenario sets the stage for a final showdown to decide who advances to the ALCS.

Winning at home would not only give the Tigers a chance to rebound but also leverage the fervor of their home crowd, potentially securing their first ALCS appearance in 12 years, since their last memorable run.

