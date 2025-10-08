What happens if the Phillies lose Game 3 vs the Dodgers in the NLDS today?

The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park under the weight of mounting pressure. The crowd will roar, the towels will swirl, and yet the stakes have rarely felt higher. After splitting the first two games of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles, every pitch in Game 3 will carry the tension of a season on the line.

The atmosphere surrounding the club is tense yet hopeful. The Phillies have made dramatic postseason comebacks before, but this one feels different. Momentum has swung toward the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are firing on all cylinders both at the plate and on the mound.

Still, with their backs against the wall, Aaron Nola is set to take the ball, knowing that his start may determine not only the outcome of the series but perhaps the trajectory of the franchise’s near future.

What’s at stake for Philadelphia tonight?

If the Phillies lose Game 3, their 2025 MLB postseason journey ends immediately. The NLDS is a best-of-five format, meaning a loss tonight would complete a 3–0 sweep by the Dodgers — a result that would leave Philadelphia facing difficult offseason questions after another disappointing October run.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Phillies is congratulated by Edmundo Sosa #33 after a catch to end the fifth inning against the Dodgers in game two of the NLDS. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A sweep would also mark the second consecutive season the Phillies failed to advance past the Division Series, despite boasting one of baseball’s most potent lineups.

How would a loss shape the Phillies’ offseason?

An early postseason exit would almost certainly spark significant evaluation inside the organization. Manager Rob Thomson, whose leadership has been lauded in past playoff runs, would face scrutiny over bullpen management and offensive consistency. Meanwhile, front-office discussions could center on pitching depth, particularly behind Zack Wheeler and Nola, whose contract future remains uncertain.

For stars like Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, the defeat would sting deeply — another missed chance to capitalize on the team’s championship window. Harper, who has spoken openly about chasing another World Series ring, may see this as one of the most frustrating setbacks of his Phillies tenure.

