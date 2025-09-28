What happens if Tigers and Guardians finish tied in the 2025 MLB AL Central standings?

With the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers having dashed the Houston Astros’ postseason hopes, both teams are now poised for their final regular-season matchups, each vying for the coveted American League Central title.

In the series finale, the Guardians are set to face the Texas Rangers, while the Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox. Both teams are coming off victories in their previous games. The outcome of these matchups will determine the American League Central champion as the season concludes.

Despite a valiant effort, the Astros have been eliminated from contention. In light of this, star player Carlos Correa delivered an encouraging message to the fans. The Astros had a promising opportunity to secure a playoff spot, but crucial losses down the stretch dashed their hopes.

As anticipation builds towards crowning the AL Central champion, fans eagerly await the outcome, knowing that the end of the season could hold unexpected twists. The excitement is palpable as the games reach their decisive conclusion.

What happens if the Tigers and Guardians finish tied?

If the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians end up tied after their respective games, the Guardians will clinch the AL Central championship. Cleveland holds the advantage in the head-to-head matchup, meaning that if both teams lose or win today, the Guardians will still secure the division title.

Despite one of these two teams not claiming the championship this year, they’ve already secured their spot in the next round. This could bode well for the challenges they will face moving forward. However, who can deny the allure of adding another title to their trophy cabinet?

It was a commendable regular season for both teams. Achieving over 86 wins in such a competitive environment is an impressive feat. Standout performances have been critical, with players like Gavin Williams of the Guardians leading the league with 83 walks and Tarik Skubal of the Tigers topping the American League with a 2.21 ERA.